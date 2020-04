CeeDee Lamb’s NFL dreams have come true. The former Sooner was drafted 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

Lamb is just the fifth Oklahoma receiver ever taken in the first round. Lamb had 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019. Lamb was expected to be the first receiver taken in the draft, but slid and ended up the third WR drafted.

His now former head coach Lincoln Riley discussed when he knew Lamb would be special at Oklahoma.

Here's Lincoln Riley on CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) stepping in to be a day one starter for the #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/oRcv4yx53U — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) April 22, 2020