Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa to Host 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA of America announced on Monday the 2022 PGA Championship will be played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

The event will be held May 16-22, 2022, and is being moved to Southern Hills after the PGA of America decided earlier in the month to move the event from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Southern Hills last hosted a major championship in 2007 when Tiger Woods won the PGA there.

The course has hosted the PGA four times in 1970, 1982, 1994, and 2007.

It has also hosted the U.S. Open three times, in 1958, 1977, and 2001.