Marcus Domask hit a three-pointer with 21 seconds left to give Southern Illinois the lead and give the Salukis a 61-60 upset of Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team on Thursday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

SIU ended the game on a 13-3 run and OSU did not make a field goal in the final 4:10.

After Domask hit the three, the Cowboys had two possessions to regain the lead, but John Michael Wright turned the ball over on a bad pass with 13 seconds left, and Bryce Thompson missed a fadeaway jumper as time expired.

OSU led for most of the game, but the Cowboys’ offense sputtered down the stretch.

They shot just 42 percent from the field and were 4-for-16 from three-point range, and just 8-for-16 at the free throw line.

Thompson and Avery Anderson led OSU with 14 points each, with Caleb Asberry adding 13 points and hitting three of the Cowboys’ four three-pointers.

OSU falls to 1-1 on the season, and will next play on Sunday at Oakland at 2:00 pm.