It took an extra inning, but Southmoore beat Owasso 3-2 to win the school’s first state championship in fastpitch softball.

The Sabercats lead 2-0 after two innings, but Owasso would force extra innings after tying the game up.

Southmoore’s Riley Sharp scored her team’s second run, and hit the walk off double that drove in the game’s winning run.

For highlights of Southmoore’s big win watch the video above.