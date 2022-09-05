Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Sanders passed for a career high 406 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for two more touchdowns in OSU’s 58-44 win over Central Michigan last Thursday.

Sanders became just the second player in Big 12 history to have at least 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in a half, joining former Texas Tech star Patrick Mahomes.

Sanders’ award is his third Big 12 weekly award of his career.