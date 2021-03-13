State Championship Saturday Recap

Saturday, March 13, was the final day of Oklahoma’s high school basketball season, and KFOR sports was on hand for a number of gold balls to be handed out.

The Del City boy’s basketball team won their first state title since 1980.

The Norman High School girls team won their sixth state championship.

Tuttle won their school’s first girls basketball state championship ever.

Crossings Christian School won their first boys basketball title.

The Jones girls team also won their first state championship.

Kingfisher’s senior boys basketball players closed out their careers with a 107-4 record, and a second state title.

For complete coverage watch the video above.