The athletic directors at both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State all but confirmed Bedlam football will be coming to an end once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

Action Network reported the story on Tuesday, with both ADs citing scheduling problems in non-conference play.

Both teams have nearly filled all their non-conference games for the next decade or so.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy and OU head coach Brent Venables were both asked Tuesday about the likelihood of Bedlam ending.