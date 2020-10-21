State Players Named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

A pair of women’s basketball players from our state were named Preseason All-Big 12 by the league’s coaches on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State senior forward Natasha Mack and Oklahoma junior guard Taylor Robertson were two of the ten named to the team.

Mack was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season and was named to the league’s all-defensive team.

Robertson made 131 three-pointers to lead the nation and set a school, Big 12, and Power 5 conference record for a single season.

OU forward Madi Williams and OU guard Ana Llanusa were named honorable mention.

Here is the complete list of the Big 12 preseason honors:

2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Awards

Preseason Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, F, 6-2, Jr., Converse, Texas

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: DiJonai Carrington, Baylor, G, 5-11, Gr., San Diego, Calif.

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Sarah Andrews, Baylor, G, 5-6, Irving, Texas



Preseason All-Big 12 Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player School Pos Ht Cl-Exp Hometown Queen Egbo Baylor C 6-3 Jr.-2L Houston, Texas DiDi Richards Baylor G 6-1 Sr.-3L Cypress, Texas NaLyssa Smith* Baylor F 6-2 Jr.-2L Converse, Texas Ashley Joens* Iowa State G/F 6-0 Jr.-2L Iowa City, Iowa Ayoka Lee* Kansas State C 6-5 So.-1L Byron, Minn. Taylor Robertson Oklahoma G 5-7 Jr.-2L McPherson, Kan. Natasha Mack* Oklahoma State G 6-4 Sr.-1L Lufkin, Texas Lauren Heard* TCU G 5-9 Sr.-3L Denton, Texas Charli Collier* Texas F/C 6-5 Jr.-2L Mont Belvieu, Texas Vivan Gray Texas Tech G 6-1 Sr.-TR Argyle, Texas

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Kristin Scott (Iowa State), Zakiyah Franklin (Kansas), Holly Kersgieter (Kansas), Rachel Ranke (Kansas State), Ana Llanusa (Oklahoma), Madi Williams (Oklahoma), Celeste Taylor (Texas), Chrislyn Carr (Texas Tech), Kysre Gondrezick (West Virginia) and Kari Niblack (West Virginia).



** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)