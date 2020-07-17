State Teams Atop Big 12 Preseason Football Poll

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are the top two teams in the media’s preseason Big 12 football poll released Friday.

Oklahoma received 80 of 90 first place votes, and it’s the 8th time in the last 10 years the Sooners were picked first in the poll.

OU has won five straight Big 12 titles and 13 overall.

Oklahoma State received six first place votes and is picked second.

Here is the complete poll:

2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

first place votes in parenthesis

1. Oklahoma (80) 888 2. Oklahoma State (6) 742 3. Texas (4) 727 4. Iowa State 607 5. Baylor 489 6. TCU 477 7. Kansas State 366 8. West Virginia 287 9. Texas Tech 267 10. Kansas 100