Steven Adams Synonymous With Oklahoma After Six Seasons With Thunder

It might not seem like it but, Steven Adams is now the longest tenured player with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adams showed up in Oklahoma seven years ago as a clean shaven kid from New Zealand.

Over six seasons with the Thunder he’s developed quite the bond with the Sooner State, and it’s people.

Kid Kiwi says someone told him that Oklahomans relate to him because he’s a blue collar guy.

Adams has also partnered with groups like the Oklahoma Beef Council, and that’s helped grow his relationship with Thunder fans.

