Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team went on a 24-4 run in the second half to take control and beat Providence 72-51 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners trailed 42-41 early in the second half, then went on the decisive surge.

Javian McCollum led OU with 19 points, while Milos Uzan had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Otega Oweh added 13 points and Sam Godwin 12 points.

The Sooners outrebounded the Friars 40-23, and shot 47 percent from the field, holding Providence to just 40 percent.

Oklahoma improved to 8-0 on the season, and will next face Arkansas on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the BOK Center in Tulsa.