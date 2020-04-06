Sutton’s Celebrate Eddie’s Hall of Fame Nod

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The seventh time was the charm for Eddie Sutton. Sutton will officially be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

If the induction ceremony is held, and Eddie's health continues to hold up, he plans to be at the event.

For the Sutton's this is more than just an ode to their patriarchs ability to win games. This is an honor to him as a man and his late wife Patsy who they say made this possible.

You can hear current OSU assistant Scott Sutton's message about the honor in the video above. Also, current OSU Head Coach Mike Boynton and college coaches from around the country weigh in on the honor that was long overdue.