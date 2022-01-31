TCU outrebounded Oklahoma 42-20 on their way to a 72-63 win on Monday night at the Lloyd Noble Center, their first win in 15 games in Norman.

The Horned Frogs shot 53 percent from the field, and built their lead to 14 points in the second half.

Oklahoma’s last lead was 5-4, and they trailed by just one at halftime, 36-35.

Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire each had 13 points to lead the Sooners, with Umoja Gibson also in double figures with 12 points.

TCU had been 0-14 all-time in Norman before the game.

The Sooners fall to 13-9 overall, 3-6 in Big 12 play.

OU has lost six of their last seven games.

Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State for the first round of Bedlam Saturday at 11:00 am.