TCU Tops OSU Men In Close One

The Texas Christian University men’s basketball team used a bucket and foul from Jaedon Ledee with two seconds left to top Oklahoma State 81-78.

This is the Cowboys second one possession loss to the Horned Frogs this season.

TCU won the first matchup 77-76 on December 16, 2020.

OSU trailed by as many as ten points in the second half, but star freshman Cade Cunningham scored all 19 of his points after the break to get his team back in the game.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe recorded his third double-double in four games, and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Mike Boynton’s bunch falls to 11-5 on the season, and 4-5 in Big 12 play.

The Pokes host sixth ranked Texas on Saturday, February 6, at 2 p.m. CT.