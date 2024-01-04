Oklahoma’s football team announced Thursday Ted Roof is out as OU’s defensive coordinator.

According to a statement from the school, Roof and OU mutually agreed to part ways.

Roof had been OU’s defensive coordinator the last two seasons under head coach Brent Venables, and while the team made drastic improvement in his second season, the defense was still ranked just 46th in the nation in scoring defense and 78th in the nation in total defense.

OU has already begun the search for a new defensive coordinator.