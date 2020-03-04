Texas Beats Sooners With Late 3-Pointer to Spoil OU Senior Night

Texas guard Matt Coleman banked in a 3-pointer with 4-tenths of a second left to lead the Longhorns to an improbable 52-51 win over Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The win spoiled OU’s senior night for Kristian Doolittle, who could have essentially clinched the win with six seconds left with Oklahoma leading 51-49.

Doolittle missed both free throws, however, setting up Coleman’s game-winner in a game both teams needed to help solidify their status into the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma trailed at halftime 30-26 and for much of the second half in an ugly offensive game, but had apparently done enough to win the game late.

Brady Manek blocked a shot and was fouled with 26 seconds left, hitting two free throws to give the Sooners a 50-47 lead.

Texas quickly got a layup, then fouled Manek, who made one of two free throws to make it 51-49 Sooners with 16 seconds left.

Coleman missed a jumper and Doolittle rebounded with six seconds left, setting up the finish that keeps the Longhorns in contention for a trip to the Big Dance.

OU shot just 28 percent from the field for the game, and in the second half, shot just 25 percent and were 0-for-8 from three-point range.

For the game the Sooners were 2-for-20 beyond the arc.

Doolittle led OU with 20 points and 10 rebounds in his final regular season game at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Austin Reaves added 13 points and Manek 10.

Texas shot just 33 percent and the free throw differential was massive.

The Longhorns were just 2-for-2, while OU was 21-for-29.

Coleman’s three-pointer capped his game-high 21 points.

Oklahoma falls to 18-12 overall, 8-9 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners finish the regular season Saturday with a 5:00 pm tipoff at TCU.

(photo courtesy @TexasMBB)