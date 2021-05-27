Texas Eliminates Oklahoma from Big 12 Baseball Tournament

Texas beat Oklahoma 4-to-1 on Thursday in an elimination game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark, and likely ended the Sooners’ season.

OU’s only run came in the third inning when Conor McKenna singled in Peyton Graham to tie the game at 1-1.

Texas answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double by Douglass Hodo to take the lead back at 2-1.

The Longhorns added runs in the fourth and eighth innings to complete the scoring.

OU has lost five straight Big 12 Tournament games and falls to 27-28 on the season.

The Sooners are still in consideration for an NCAA Tournament bid, but an 0-2 showing in the Big 12 Tournament makes it unlikely they will be chosen for the 64-team field.

(photo courtesy @TexasBaseball)