Oklahoma’s baseball team took a 5-0 lead early, then saw Texas Tech score three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Sooners 10-9 in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Trailing 9-7 to start the ninth inning, Tech got an RBI single from Tracer Lopez, then another from Nolen Hester to tie it, before Kevin Bazzell hit a hot grounder off the glove of OU third baseman Wallace Clark to score Lopez with the winning run.

OU took advantage of wild Red Raider pitching and got a walked-in run in the first inning on a walk to Anthony Mackenzie to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Kendall Pettis reached on an error by the Tech third baseman to score both Wallace Clark and Jackson Nicklaus to make it 3-0 Sooners.

Oklahoma got two more in the fourth inning when Bryce Madron reached on infield single to first base to score Nicklaus and John Spikerman and it was 5-0 OU.

Tech got four unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after Nicklaus dropped a pop fly in shallow right field.

OU responded in the fifth inning when Wallace Clark doubled into the left field corner to score Mackenzie to make it 6-4 Sooners.

After Tech got an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, the Sooners scored three in the top of the sixth.

Spikerman scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-5

Dakota Harris laid down a bunt that scored Pettis and it was 8-5.

Then Mackenzie singled in Madron and Oklahoma was up 9-5.

Tech got a two-run homer in the 7th inning, but left the bases loaded to keep it 9-7 Sooners.

Oklahoma will play Oklahoma State in an elimination game in the sixth Bedlam game of the season on Friday night at 6:30 pm.