Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) breaks away from Houston Texans safety A.J. Moore Jr. (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — It’ll be a triple header both Saturday and Sunday when the NFL playoffs begin.

Green Bay (13-3) is the top seed in the NFC after beating Chicago 35-16, but the Bears (8-8) got in as the lowest conference seed when the Rams (10-6) defeated Arizona 18-7. Los Angeles is No. 6 in the NFC field and travels to Seattle (12-4) for the late Saturday afternoon game, while the Bears go to New Orleans (12-4) for the second of three games next Sunday. The Cardinals (8-8) finished the season with two straight losses.

Baltimore (11-5) took the top wild-card seed in the AFC with its 38-3 romp at Cincinnati. The Ravens will play the early Sunday game at Tennessee (11-5), the winner of the AFC South thanks to a wild 41-38 victory at Houston in which Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

The Titans knew they owned a playoff berth after Miami (10-6) lost at Buffalo 56-26. Indianapolis (11-5) then ended the Dolphins’ chances when it took care of Jacksonville, 28-14.

Indy, coached by Frank Reich, will kick off the playoffs Saturday at Buffalo in an intriguing matchup: In January 1992, Reich filled in as Buffalo’s QB and led the Bills to the NFL’s biggest comeback victory, 41-38 in overtime against the Houston Oilers.

With the win, the Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed and matched a single-season record for victories, set in both 1990 and ’91, when they made the Super Bowl.

The schedule for the NFL playoffs was released Sunday night, Jan. 3:

(All Times EST)

Wild-card playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12:05 p.m.

Rams at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore at Tennessee, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

NFC lowest seed remaining at Green Bay

AFC lowest seed remaining at Kansas City

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 24

Super Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Sunday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.