The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 28-8 run in the third quarter to take charge and went on to beat Denver 119-93 on Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field and made 12 three-pointers.

OKC also forced 16 Nuggets turnovers and outrebounded Denver 51-36.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points, while Chet Holmgren had 24 points, including the first 10 points of the game for OKC.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 12 points, while Jalen Williams had 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Thunder have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

OKC handed Denver just their third home loss of the season and two of those were wins by the Thunder.

The Nuggets came in having won six in a row and nine of their last 10, with their only loss at home to OKC two weeks ago.

The Thunder improved to 21-9 on the season, and will finish the calendar year on Sunday when they host Brooklyn at 6:00 pm.