The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday three players have undergone surgeries that will keep them out for the rest of the season.

Luguentz Dort, Mike Muscala, and Ty Jerome all had surgeries and will miss the rest of the season, but are expected to return for the start of next season.

The Thunder’s news release read as follows:

Luguentz Dort underwent a successful procedure today to address a labrum tear in his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, with Thunder medical personnel present. Dort is expected to return to full basketball activities prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. Ty Jerome underwent a successful procedure today to address a sports hernia. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, with Thunder medical personnel present. Jerome is expected to return to full basketball activities in approximately eight weeks. Mike Muscala underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure and additional lateral ligament repair on his right ankle today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at the Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Green Bay, Wis., with Thunder medical personnel present. Muscala is expected to return to full basketball activities prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.