The Thunder have officially named their team for the Vegas Summer League which tips off Sunday. All of OKC’s 2021 Draft Picks will play in the event.

Sam Presti said Aleksej Pokusevski would not play in the Summer League after he spent all summer in OKC working on his body.

The Thunder square off with the Detroit Pistons Sunday night at 7:30pm against former OSU star Cade Cunningham.