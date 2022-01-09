Thunder Battle, Fall to Denver 99-95

The Thunder looked to snap a three game slide as they squared off with the Denver Nuggets. OKC got off to a truly slow start though as the Nuggets made it rain three pointers. Will Barton, Monte Morris and Austin Rivers all cashed in from distance as Denver jumped out to a 22-4 lead.

OKC would settle in though as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl connected on a big follow slam. The Thunder trailed by 13 after one.

In the second, the Thunder second unit got going to make some headway. Darius Bazley swatted a Nuggets three point attempt and threw down a monster dunk on the other end. Bazley finished with 10 off the bench. Former Thunder star Jeff Green got loose in the second hitting a three along with a pair of dunks. Denver led by 12 at the half.

In the third, OKC continued to whittle away at the Nuggets lead. Lu Dort went on a personal 6-0 run. After trailing by as many as 18 points, Josh Giddey drilled a big three to help the Thunder take their first lead of the game. Giddey finished with 11 points, eight assists, and seven boards.

In the fourth, OKC kept playing catch up but couldn’t prevail. Tre Mann swiped a rebound away from Nikola Jokic which set out a fast break. Mann dished to Aaron Wiggins behind his back for a big slam. OKC was up five.

But Austin Rivers was the key to Denver’s success. He hit one of his six three pointers in the fourth followed by a tough finish in the lane. He had 22 along with Jokic as the Nuggets picked up a 99-95 win over OKC. Denver shot 36 percent from deep.

No Thunder player scored more than 14 points, but everyone who played scored. OKC’s losing streak is at four games. The Thunder look to iron that out at Washington on Tuesday.