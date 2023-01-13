The Oklahoma City Thunder used a 32-12 run in the second quarter, and a fourth quarter surge to beat the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Friday night at the United Center in Chicago.

OKC shot 51 percent from the field for the game, outscored the Bulls 33-20 in the fourth quarter after Chicago cut the deficit to one after three quarters.

Three Thunder players had at least 20 points, with Josh Giddey leading the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams had 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 points.

Darius Bazley came off the bench to score 14 points and the Luguentz Dort chipped in 11.

The Thunder led 72-58 at halftime, but Chicago closed the third quarter on an 18-5 run to make it 91-90 OKC.

It was the Thunder’s first win at Chicago in three tries against former Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

The win gives OKC back-to-back road wins on back-to-back nights for the first time since March 21 & 22, 2021 against Houston and Minnesota.

The Thunder improved to 20-23 on the season.

OKC finishes their four-game road trip at Brooklyn on Sunday at 5:00 pm.