The Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Chicago Bulls and former OKC coach Billy Donovan 123-to-119 in overtime on Friday night in a game that featured 13 ties and 15 lead changes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made three free throws to put the Thunder on top to stay in the final minute and finish off his team high 30 point night.

Demar DeRozan matched SGA for the Bulls, also scoring 30 points, and hitting the tying jumper with just under a minute left to make it 110-110.

In OT, DeRozan made all three Bulls field goals, with Josh Giddey scoring twice for OKC.

Giddey nearly had a triple-double, with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 17 points off the bench, Aleksej Pokusevski 15.

Lugentz Dort added 12 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10.

The Thunder end their three-game homestand by ending their three-game losing streak.

OKC improves to 8-11 on the season.

The Thunder visit Houston Saturday night at 7:00 pm.