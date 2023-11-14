The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 28-2 run spanning the two halves and forced San Antonio into 24 turnovers on their way to a 123-to-87 win on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

It was OKC’s first win in the third of their four group games in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, and kept alive their slim hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 28 points, and was one of three OKC players in double figure scoring.

Josh Giddey had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, while Jalen Williams added 11 points.

The matchup of 7-foot rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama did not live up to the hype, with Holmgren scoring just nine points and Wembanyama eight.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field and had 19 steals, leading the Spurs 31-2 in fast break points.

Kenrich Williams made his season debut after missing the first 10 games with back spasms, scoring nine points.

The Thunder improved to 7-4 on the season and will start a three-game road trip Thursday when they visit Golden State at 9:00 pm.