Thunder Blasted by LeBron and the Lakers 116-95

OKC put their two game win streak, not only in the NBA, but against the Lakers on the line as played host to LA.

Anthony Davis missed the game with a knee injury presumably suffered in LA’s loss to the Grizzlies the night before. LeBron James came out on a mission. After missing the two previous game, he and the Lakers put on a clinic shooting three pointers. Avery Bradley led the way in the first quarter going on a personal 8-0 run against OKC. The Lakers hit ten of 17 triples in the first half. Thunder trailed 32-18 after one.

LeBron put on a show as well hitting a big time dunk plus foul. LBJ had 23 points at the break going nine of ten from the floor. He finished with 33 points, five boards, six assists.

Following that though, Tre Mann answered right back with a huge slam over Wayne Ellington. Mann had a career high 19 off the bench.

In the second quarter, Aleksej Pokusevski broke an 0-12 three point drought finally getting one to drop. OKC trailed by as many as 24, but stormed back on a 16-3 run thanks to an SGA layup. He led OKC with nine points at the break. The Thunder trailed 64-45 at the half following a late Austin Reaves floater. Reaves finished with 13.

In the third, OKC couldn’t get rolling. Russell Westbrook hit a layup which helped him to eight points on the night. Avery Bradley didn’t stop. He drained a couple of more three’s on the night en route to a 22 point night going sic of eight from distance.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added an and one in the third, he dropped in 11 points, but OKC trailed 93-68 and never recovered. At one point in the fourth the Thunder had three chances to hit three threes after nabbing two offensive boards, but missed them all. OKC in total went ten of 44 from deep.

The Lakers went 19-42 as they snapped a two game skid against OKC with a 116-95. The Thunder continue their home stand Sunday night as they play host to the Dallas Mavericks.