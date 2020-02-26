Thunder Blow Big Lead, Survive Bulls’ Run to Win 9th Straight Road Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder broke a team record with their ninth straight road win, holding on to beat the Chicago Bulls 124-122 at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday night.

The Thunder built a 24-point lead in the second quarter, then saw the Bulls dominate the third quarter, outscoring OKC 38-19 in the period to take a 93-91 lead after three quarters.

There were 10 lead changes in the fourth quarter, the last when Danilo Gallinari drove to the basket for a dunk to give OKC a 115-114 lead with 1:39 to play.

Gallinari led the Thunder with 24 points, 19 of those coming in the first quarter, when he hit five 3-pointers.

Chicago had a chance to regain the lead after the dunk, but Dennis Schroder took a charge on a drive to the basket by Zach LaVine and the Thunder retained the lead.

LaVine wasn't done yet, coming back with back-to-back three-pointers, including one from the left horn of the Bulls logo to cut OKC's lead to one at 121-120 with 16 seconds left.

Chris Paul hit three of four free throws to give the Thunder a two point lead with 7 seconds left.

The Bulls had a final chance to win it, but LaVine missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

LaVine finished with 41 points for the game.

The Thunder had five other players besides Gallinari in double figures.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder both had 21 points, Chris Paul had 19 points and 9 assists, and Steven Adams had 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Terrance Ferguson had 11 points and made three of the Thunder's 14 3-pointers.

11 of those three's came in the first half, with the Thunder scoring a season high 72 points in the first half.

The Thunder outshot the Bulls 55 percent to 54 percent, but the big edge came at the free throw line for OKC, where they were 26 of 35, while Chicago was just 6-for-9.

The Thunder improved to 36-22 on the season and have won nine straight road games, and 13 of their last 14 away from home.

OKC's overall winning streak is four in a row, and they'll return home Thursday night to host Sacramento at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.