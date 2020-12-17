Thunder Blown Out by Billy’s Bulls in Preseason Home Opener

Former Thunder head coach Billy Donovan’s Chicago Bulls rolled to a 124-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in the preseason home opener for OKC at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field, while the Bulls hit 54 percent and outrebounded OKC by 15.

Chicago led by 13 points at halftime and went on a surge to start the second half to blow the game open, eventually leading by 27 points.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures, with Al Horford and Frank Jackson both scoring 15 points each.

The Thunder are 1-1 in preseason and will finish their three-game preseason schedule Friday night at Chesapeake Arena against the Bulls.