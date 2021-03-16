Thunder Blown Out By Bulls in Chicago

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a big deficit once, but couldn’t do it twice and lost to the Chicago Bulls 123-102 on Tuesday night at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Thunder were outscored 31-16 in the third quarter and fell behind by as many as 27 points before losing by 21 and splitting the season series with the Bulls.

OKC was down 18 in the first half, then went on a 22-3 run to take a 51-50 lead.

Chicago answered with an 18-5 run to regain control and never trailed again.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 40 points and made 7 three-pointers.

Chicago shot 51 percent from the field and forced 17 OKC turnovers.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 21 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Moses Brown got his second start of the season and scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Kenrich Williams had 14 points, while Isaiah Roby and Ty Jerome had 11 points each, and Justin Jackson 10 points.

The Thunder were playing without Al Horford, who was being rested, and Luguentz Dort, who was out with a sprained toe, as well as Darius Bazley, who was out with a shoulder injury.

The Thunder have lost seven of their last nine road games, and fell to 17-23 on the season.

The game was the first of a four-game road trip, which continues Thursday night at Atlanta at 6:30 pm.