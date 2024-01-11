The Oklahoma City Thunder set a franchise record for victory margin by beating Portland 139-77 on Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

The 62 point margin broke the mark of 56 set twice by the Seattle SuperSonics.

The previous high in the OKC era was 45, done twice, in 2012 and 2013.

The win was the Thunder’s tenth in a row over Portland.

The Thunder’s point total tied the sixth most in a regulation game in the OKC history.

The Thunder shot 57 percent from the field and held the Trail Blazers to just 28 percent.

OKC tied a team record for assists with 41 and outrebounded Portland 59-42.

The Thunder led by 12 after one quarter, 36 at halftime, and by 62 after three quarters.

Six OKC players scored in double figures, including all five starters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points.

Jalen Williams had 21 points and Chet Holmgren 19 points.

Josh Giddey had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Tre Mann and Luguentz Dort added 11 points each.

Eight different Thunder players made three-pointers and they finished with 14 as a team.

OKC has won three games in a row and improved to 26-11 on the season.

The Thunder finish their two-game homestand when they host Orlando Saturday night at 7:00 pm.