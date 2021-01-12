Thunder Can’t Catch Spurs to Start Homestand

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost the lead to the San Antonio Spurs early in the second quarter and couldn’t get it back, losing 112-102 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Both teams shot just over 43 percent from the field, but OKC committed 13 turnovers and the Spurs just four for the game.

San Antonio’s biggest lead was only 10, but the Thunder could never get the lead back.

They tied it at 54 early in the third but that was the best they could do in the comeback attempt.

Six Thunder players, including all five starters, scored in double figures.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points to lead the way, with Hamidou Diallo coming off the bench to score 16.

George Hill, Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort each had 12 points, while Al Horford added 10 points.

The Thunder were just 7-for-26 from three-point range.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 24 points.

OKC drops to 5-5 on the season and are winless in four games at home.

The Thunder continue their four-game homestand Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 pm.