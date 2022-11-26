The Houston Rockets made 18 three-pointers, taking control in the second quarter with a 16-0 run and led by as many as 27 points on their way to a 118-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Rockets took the lead on a basket to end the first quarter and never trailed again.

Houston shot 52 percent from the field and were 18-for-36 from three-point range.

Jalen Green made a team high six three-pointers and led Houston with 28 points.

The Thunder shot just 39 percent, and were 10-for-44 from three-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 32 points, but only three other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Josh Giddey had 18 points, Aaron Wiggins 15, and Jalen Williams 11.

The game was the second of back-to-back nights for OKC, who fell to 8-12 with the loss.

The Thunder wrap up their two-game road trip at New Orleans Monday night at 7:00 pm.