Thunder Can’t Hold Lead Late in Loss at Denver

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t trail until the final minute and a half and lost to the Denver Nuggets 97-95 on Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

OKC led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, and were up 53-40 at halftime.

Denver slowly chipped away, then made their move late, going on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter and taking the lead on a jumper by Nikola Jokic with 1:21 to play.

Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists.

In the final 5:50 of the game, the Thunder made just two baskets, layups by Hamidou Diallo and Darius Bazley in the final three seconds that didn’t affect the eventual result.

The Thunder shot just 40 percent from the field, and outrebounded the Nuggets 49-41.

OKC was led by Justin Jackson, who had 20 points and made three 3-pointers.

Al Horford made three 3-pointers as well and had 16 points, while Diallo matched him with 16 points.

Luguentz Dort had 15 points.

The Thunder were once again playing with the minimum eight available players, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again was sidelined with a sprained knee.

The Thunder lost all three games of their road trip and fell to 10-15 on the season.

OKC hosts Milwaukee Sunday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.