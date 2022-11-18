Memphis started the game on a 14-2 run, and never trailed on their way to a 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Thunder outshot the Grizzlies 47 percent to 42 percent, but Memphis was 29-for-40 at the free throw line, to just 9-11 for OKC, and outrebounded the Thunder 57-43.

Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 20 points, one of six OKC players in double figures.

Jalen Williams had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points, while Aleksej Pokusevski and Aaron Wiggins had 10 points each.

Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 25 points, while former Thunder center Steven Adams scored six points on 3-for-3 shooting.

The Thunder fell to 7-9 on the season in wrapping up their four-game road trip.

OKC starts a three-game homestand Monday at 7:00 pm vs. New York.