The Golden State Warriors made 20 three-pointers and shot 51 percent from the field, taking the lead early and holding on late to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Stephen Curry had 38 points and made eight three-pointers, while Klay Thompson had 28 points and made six from beyond the arc.

The Thunder’s last lead was 8-7 early in the first quarter, then saw Golden State take a 38-20 lead after the first quarter.

OKC trailed by 15 points at halftime, but slowly worked closer, and trimmed the deficit to two points at 100-98 on a three-pointer by Jalen Williams with 8:21 to play.

Thompson answered with a three-pointer, then Curry hit one later to make it an eight-point lead at 115-107 with 2:34 to play.

The Thunder were led by 31 points and 7 assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Josh Giddey had 21 points and Jalen Williams 19 points, while Jaylin Williams had 12 points and Isaiah Joe added 10.

The Thunder shot 49.5 percent from the field and made 11 three-pointers.

OKC drops to 24-26 on the season as their three-game homestand comes to an end.

The Thunder play at Houston Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.