Denver center Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 12 rebounds, and the clinching basket in the final half minute, to lead the Nuggets to a 113-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Jokic was 13-for-15 from the field, and added 8 assists, and got a layup and foul with 23 seconds left to give Denver the six-point lead to clinch the win.

After leading 4-2 early, the Thunder didn’t lead again until the 2:51 mark in the fourth quarter, when Aleksej Pokusevski scored on a layup goaltending call to make it 105-103 OKC.

Jokic answered with a runner to tie the game, then former Iowa State guard Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer with 47 seconds to make it 110-105.

Denver led by as many as 16 points late in the first half, but the Thunder kept it close most of the second half.

The Thunder made 46 percent from the field and hit 14 three-pointers, while Denver shot 48 percent overall from the field was 23-for-24 from the free throw line.

The Nuggets had a 47-36 rebounding advantage.

Theo Maledon led the Thunder with 20 points, with five other OKC players scoring in double figures.

Pokusevski had 17 points and Tre Mann 15 points.

Lindy Waters came off the bench to score 14 points and made four 3-pointers, plus had a dunk on a fast break.

Isaiah Roby added 12 points and Aaron Wiggins 10 points.

Darius Bazley had to leave the game with a sprained knee in the second quarter and had 7 points.

Before the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault announced guard Josh Giddey would miss the rest of the season with the hip injury that’s kept him out of action since February 24.

The Thunder have lost five straight road games and 11 of their last 12 games overall, and fell to 21-53 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game road trip at Portland Monday night at 9:00 pm.