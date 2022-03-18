The Oklahoma City Thunder gave up 76 points in the middle two quarters and fell behind by as many as 29 points on their way to losing to the Miami Heat 120-108 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, on Friday night.

The Thunder led early in the second quarter 34-33 after a three-pointer by Tre Mann, who had 25 points and made five 3-pointers.

The Heat responded by taking the lead for good, and building it to 15 at halftime, 69-54.

Miami then blew it open in the third quarter, building the lead to 29 at 103-74 late in the third quarter.

The Heat made 18 three-pointers and shot 48 percent from the field overall.

Miami had six players score in double figures, led by Tyler Herro’s 26 points.

Four Heat players made at least three 3-pointers, with Duncan Robinson making five beyond the arc, including three in the opening minutes of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 26 points and added 7 rebounds.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Andrew Wiggins scoring 17 points and Darius Bazley 15.

Aleksej Pokusevski had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Thunder have lost eight in a row and have now lost four straight to Miami and six of their last seven.

OKC drops to 20-50 on the season, and will finish their three-game road trip Sunday at Orlando with a 5:00 pm tipoff.