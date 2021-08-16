Thunder Close Out Summer League in Impressive Fashion

Summer League didn’t go the way the Thunder had planned.

OKC lost coach Grant Gibbs to health and safety protocols forcing OKC to use Kameron Woods as the head coach. Sixth pick Josh Giddey played a grand total of five minutes as he dealt with a sprained ankle. OKC’s 18th pick Tre Mann didn’t play due to personal issues.

But the Thunder didn’t waiver in their finale against the Spurs. OKC got off to a rough start, but turned it on late in the first and didn’t look back.

Former Edmond Santa Fe star DaQuan Jeffries poured in a triple to cut into OKC’s lead. He finished with 11 points.

Thunder second year guard Theo Maledon hit a three as the first half buzzer fired and he helped the Thunder close out a 33 point second quarter. Maledon finished with 11 points and seven assists.

In the third, the Rob Edwards show blew up. He scored 15 of his 23 in a three minute span. He had a game high.

Josh Hall put an exclamation point on the contest with a big slam late as OKC won their Summer League finale 116-94 over San Antonio. After poor shooting performances the Thunder closed out this one shooting nearly 58 percent total and almost 41 percent from three.

The 116 points is a summer league high this season.