Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has been given a multi-year contract extension.

The Thunder did not reveal the number of years or the amount, as per team policy.

Daigneault has been the OKC head coach for three seasons, and led the Thunder to the NBA play-in round last season.

Daigneault was second in voting for the NBA Coach of the Year last season.

He’s been with the organization since 2014 and was the Thunder’s G-League coach for five seasons.