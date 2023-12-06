The Houston Rockets made 15 three-pointers, including six in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-to-101 on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Rockets used a 17-4 run to build their biggest lead of 17 in the fourth quarter.

OKC was just 8-for-29 from three-point range and shot just 43 percent from the field overall.

Houston also had a big edge on the boards, outrebounding the Thunder 53-30.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, but no other OKC player had more than 13 points.

Jalen Williams had 13 points, with Aaron Wiggins adding 11 points off the bench and Tre Mann with 10 points.

The Rockets had three players score at least 20 points, with Dillon Brooks scoring 23, Aaron Holiday 22 with six three-pointers, and Alperen Sengun with 21.

The Thunder went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to cut Houston’s lead to 69-68.

The Rockets responded with the big early fourth quarter run.

Houston is now 9-1 at home this season, but just 9-9 overall.

The Thunder fell to 13-7 on the season, and return home Friday night to play Golden State at 7:00 pm.