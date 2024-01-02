The Oklahoma City Thunder shot 53 percent from the field and led by as many as 18 points before holding off a late rally by Boston to beat the Celtics 127-123 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

It was OKC’s fifth straight win and ended a six-game losing streak for the Celtics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 36 points and added 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring a season high 23 points, with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams scored 16 points, Chet Holmgren 14 points and Isaiah Joe 10.

OKC made 18 three-pointers, with nine different Thunder players making one from beyond the arc.

The Celtics attempted 12 more free throws than OKC and outrebounded the Thunder 47-38, but shot just 46 percent from the field and made three fewer 3-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis led Boston with 34 points and Jayson Tatum added 30 points.

The Thunder trailed by three at halftime, but outscored the Celtics 40-25 in the third quarter and built the lead to 18 early in the fourth quarter, before Boston made a run to make it interesting in the final minutes.

The Thunder improve to 23-9 on the season.

OKC begins a four-game road trip at Atlanta Wednesday night at 6:30 pm.