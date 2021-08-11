Thunder Drop First Summer League Contest to Pels

OKC entered their showdown with New Orleans in the Vegas Summer League looking to stay unbeaten. If they were going to, it would be without Josh Giddey. OKC kept the sixth pick of the draft on the sideline due to an ankle injury suffered against the Pistons on Sunday.

The Thunder got off to a decent start with Theo Maledon hitting a winding layup. He had just five points though on two of 12 shooting.

The Thunder kept it close and even took the lead in the second quarter when second round draft pick Aaron Wiggins spearheaded a 10-0 run which included him nailing a reverse, a three and a transition dunk. He finished with a team high 16. OKC and New Orleans were tied at 35 at the break.

In the second half, Oscar da Silva powered home a dunk and an and one layup. He had 11 points.

Tre Mann had a mini spark in the second half as well hitting a few tough runners, but as a whole OKC struggled. The Thunder shot a messy 33 percent from the field and 24 percent from three.

Naji Marshall iced the contest with a three in the fourth. It helped the Pelicans pull out an 80-65 win over the Thunder. Next up OKC squares off with Golden State on Friday looking to bounce back.