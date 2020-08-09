Thunder Duo Named Finalists for NBA Awards

The Thunder have smashed expectations this season and a big reason why could result in awards for a Thunder duo.

OKC head coach Billy Donovan has been named a finalist for the NBA’s Coach of the Year. Donovan is a finalist with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

Donovan just split co-Coach of the Year honors for the National Basketball Coaches Association with Budenholzer last week . Nurse was a vote away from it being a three way tie for the award.

Meanwhile, Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has been named a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Schroder is a finalist along with Clippers Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. Schroder averages more points than both and more assists than both.

The awards are no strangers to the Thunder. Scott Brooks won Coach of the Year in 2010 and James Harden won Sixth Man of the Year in 2012.

Voting for the awards was based on league play until March 11th. Games in the bubble don’t count towards the vote. The NBA will announce the winners at a later date during the restart.