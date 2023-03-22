The Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Los Angeles Clippers 101-100 on Tuesday night in Los Angeles in the opening game of their four-game West Coast road trip.

There were 11 ties and 10 lead changes, with OKC taking the lead for good on a dunk by Jalen Williams with 3:19 to play.

Williams had 20 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed with a layup to build the Thunder lead to four.

SGA had 31 points to lead OKC.

The Clippers had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but Kawhi Leonard didn’t get a shot off in time before the clock expired.

The Clippers outshot the Thunder 48 percent to 42 percent from the field, but L.A. was just 6-for-31 from three-point range, and were just 12-for-21 from the free throw line.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 13 points and Isaiah Joe 12.

Former Thunder star Paul George had 18 points for the Clippers, and Russell Westbrook had 15 points and 8 rebounds.

The Thunder evened their record at 36-36, and will play the Clippers again on Thursday night at 9:30.

By Brian Brinkley