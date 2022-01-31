The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from an 18-point deficit, going on a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 98-81 and end a 7-game losing streak on Monday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Thunder trailed 42-24 midway through the second quarter, but went on a 15-5 run to end the first half and trailed 47-39 at halftime.

OKC took a four-point lead after the third quarter, then after Portland tied it up, the Thunder went on a 15-0 run to take charge.

Luguentz Dort had 18 points to lead OKC, with Darius Bazley scoring 15.

Josh Giddey had 14 points and 12 rebounds, breaking the Thunder’s rookie record for double-doubles in a season with his 11th.

Tre Mann added 13 points.

The Thunder outrebounded Portland 50-41, and held the Blazers to just 18 percent from three-point range.

The win margin was the second largest of the season for OKC, behind the 21 points they defeated Brooklyn by on January 13th, their last win.

The Thunder had lost 12 of their previous games.

The win closes a three-game homestand as OKC improves to 15-34 on the season.

The Thunder open a three-game road trip Wednesday night at Dallas at 7:30 pm.