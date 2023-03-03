The Oklahoma City Thunder took control in the final three quarters to beat Utah 130-103 and end their five-game losing streak on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The first quarter featured eight lead changes, then OKC took the lead for good late in the first quarter.

The Thunder forced 25 Jazz turnovers and made 17 three-pointers.

OKC shot 50 percent from the field and had just seven turnovers.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, led by a season high 27 points from Aaron Wiggins.

Four of OKC’s starters had double figures in scoring with Jalen Williams putting up 20, Luguentz Dort 19, Josh Giddey 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Isaiah Joe 17 points.

Dario Saric had 11 points off the bench.

The Thunder improved to 29-34 on the season.

OKC hosts Utah again on Sunday at 6:00 pm.