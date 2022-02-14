The Oklahoma City Thunder ended a 5-game losing streak, with three players scoring at least 23 points, beating the New York Knicks 127-123 in overtime on Monday night at Madison Squarer Garden in New York City.

Josh Giddey had his second straight triple-double, becoming just the seventh rookie in NBA history to do that, with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Tre Mann led OKC with a career high 30 points, and made four three-pointers.

Darius Bazley scored 23 points and had 8 rebounds, and tied the game with 5 seconds left in regulation on a reverse layup.

The game featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes, with a Giddey layup to start overtime the final lead change.

OKC fell behind by seven in the third quarter, then went on a 9-0 run to take the lead and it was close the rest of the game.

The Thunder outshot the Knicks 50 percent to 41 percent, while New York made 15 three-pointers to OKC’s 13 and outrebounded the Thunder by 10.

The Thunder had three other players score in double figures, with Kenrich Williams and Ty Jerome both scoring 13 points, and Derrick Favors 10 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 30 points, with Evan Fournier adding 29 points and making six three-pointers.

The Thunder finished their three-game road trip and improved to 18-39 on the season.

OKC returns home Wednesday night to host San Antonio at 7:00 pm in their final game before the All-Star Break.