The Oklahoma City Thunder ended a 10-game losing streak and an 11-game home losing streak on Wednesday night, beating the Orlando Magic 118-102 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

OKC fell behind 34-26 after the first quarter, but went on a 20-2 run to start the second quarter and were in front the rest of the game.

The Magic kept it close at times, but the Thunder went on a 8-0 run to end the game to get their first home win since beating Portland on January 31.

The 11-game home losing streak matched the longest in team history, done three other times.

Three Thunder players scored at least 20 points, led by Theo Maledon, who had 25 points and 6 assists.

Both Isaiah Roby and Tre Mann scored 21 points and each made three 3-pointers.

Vit Krejci had a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds, his first career double-double, to go with four made 3-pointers.

Darius Bazley added 10 points for OKC, who shot 48 percent overall from the field and made 17 three-pointers.

The Thunder improve to 21-52 on the season, and next up have a two-game road trip, starting Saturday at Denver at 8:00 pm.