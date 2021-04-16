Thunder Fall at Detroit for Ninth Straight Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder made just two baskets in the final 6:30 of the game and lost to the Detroit Pistons 110-104 on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

OKC led by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter, but the Pistons rallied to tie it at halftime, then built their own double digit lead in the fourth quarter, going up by 11 points before holding on to win by four.

The Thunder were just 7-for-39 from three-point range and shot just 41 percent overall from the field.

OKC also committed 21 turnovers, on their way to losing their ninth straight game, the second longest losing streak in team history and the longest since 14 in a row early in their first season in Oklahoma City.

Luguentz Dort led OKC with 26 points.

He was joined in double figure scoring by Darius Bazley, who had 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Moses Brown had 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Tony Bradley added 11 points.

Former Kansas standout Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 29 points.

The Thunder fall to 20-36 on the season, and continue their four-game road trip Sunday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors for a 6:00 tipoff.